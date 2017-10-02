Las Vegas Police: More Than 20 Dead, At Least 100 Injured In Mass Shooting

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 20 people and wounded at least 100 late Sunday, police said.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Las Vegas police later said one suspect is "down."

Briefing with @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the Strip shooting. At least 20 dead, 100 injured. The shooter was local. pic.twitter.com/CzxRl9Oagw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Police said they were looking for a vehicle and a woman identified as the suspect's roommate.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

Twenty-six people were admitted to the hospital, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said. Of those, at least two died, 12 were in critical condition and the rest were being evaluated, she said.

A Southern California police department says an off-duty officer was among those shot during the Las Vegas attack. There was no word on his or her condition.

CBS News has been told at least three other area hospitals were taking in shooting victims.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue. Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the shooting.

Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire began.

A spokesperson tells CBS News Aldean, his band and crew were all unharmed.

Machine gun-like gunfire is clearly audible in this tweet:

One witness told CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV he or she heard nearly 100 rounds fired off.

Witnesses at the music festival told the station they heard what sounded like firecrackers going off, but they were rounds fired from a gun.

Witnesses told KLAS people were also seen running with injuries and blood.

This is a developing story and will be updated.