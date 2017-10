Authorities in Garfield County are seeking a potentially dangerous fugitive who escaped after a police chase Sunday afternoon.

Officers in Waukomis spotted a car reported stolen out of South Dakota near a cemetery, driven by Ozzie Birdsong. When they attempted to make contact with Birdsong, he took off. Police say Birdsong is known to carry guns.

Investigators say Birdsong has since dyed his hair bright red.

The vehicle in question is a green 2005 Ford Taurus SD with South Dakota tag S8116.

Anyone with information as of Birdsong's whereabouts is asked to contact the Garfield County Sheriff's Office at 580-237-0244.