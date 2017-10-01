Authorities Respond To Break-In, Standoff In Eastern OK County

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is responding to a standoff in far eastern Oklahoma County that began as a home robbery.

Authorities say they were notified just after 6 p.m. of a robbery in progress when a security alarm was tripped at a home near Wilshire and Luther Rds., about five miles east of Jones. The security company called the homeowners who said they were out of town. When police arrived, the suspect closed and locked the door.

The standoff has been ongoing since. So far, there are no reports of injuries.

