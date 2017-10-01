Rudolph's Run Lifts No. 15 Oklahoma State Over Texas Tech 41-34

An Oklahoma City bombing survivor celebrates 20 years of helping the community. Susan Walton started Suited For Success during her recovery to dress women trying to get a job, and now, she’s ready to expand.More >>
A school bus driver in southeastern Oklahoma has died after suffering an undisclosed medical event while driving, then crashing the bus into the front porch of a house.More >>
Quarterback Mason Rudolph ran 16 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes and No. 15 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-34 on Saturday night.More >>
Oklahoma State University announced Thursday that assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans has been fired.More >>
Weatherford at Heritage Hall Millwood at Christian Heritage Norman North at Mustang Lawton at Putnam City Deer Creek at Midwest CityMore >>
The news of Russell Westbrook signing his contract extension with the Thunder took social media by storm on a sleepy Friday afternoon. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.More >>
Bobby Bench made the 13-hour drive from Cincinnati to Binger for a very specific purpose, to reunite all 10 of his father's Gold Gloves at his hometown museum.More >>
