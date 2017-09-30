Ada School Bus Driver Dies After Medical Event, Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Ada School Bus Driver Dies After Medical Event, Crash


By Associated Press
ADA, Oklahoma -

A school bus driver in southeastern Oklahoma has died after suffering an undisclosed medical event while driving, then crashing the bus into the front porch of a house.

Authorities say there were three or four children and a teaching assistant on the bus at the time of the crash on Wednesday and none were injured.

Ada school Superintendent Mike Anderson told The Ada News that 50-year-old driver Jackie Cooper suffered "a significant medical event while driving" and died at a hospital following the crash.

Anderson said Cooper had driven for the district for 12 years.

Police say Cooper was able to steer the bus of a city street and away from oncoming traffic before crashing into the porch, where the bus stopped.

