Blake Shelton's Ole Red Set To Open In Tishomingo

A new, live music venue operated by the same company that owns the Grand Ol' Opry is set to open in southeastern Oklahoma. And its design is rooted in the music of Ada-native, Blake Shelton.

Shelton answered questions Friday about the venue, restaurant and retail space, Ole Red in Tishomingo.

"Putting Ole Red in Tishomingo," said Shelton, "it just seems like it does feel like a homecoming. This whole year is probably the most, career-wise, the proudest moment I've had. Being able to sit back and go, 'Wow, this has all come full circle.' I'm back here again and this is turning out to be something special."

For the country superstar, Ole Red will be a place for him to pull up a stool and play some music.

But he said his biggest hope for Ole Red is to boost tourism and help the town of Tishomingo.

"Outside of just doing something for this particular community," he explained, "I want people to go away with a feeling of warmth. I think that's one of the most important things about Oklahoma."

The line for his private concert started forming nine hours before showtime Friday. At the front was Meagan Hall, who traveled from California in hopes of meeting Shelton. Hall said he stopped and took a photo with her.

"I totally 'fan-girled'," she told News 9.

Mason Huff, 8, traveled to the concert from Edmond.

"Ready to see Blake Shelton," he told News 9.

The free 'Blake and Friends' concert and block party starts at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tishomingo.