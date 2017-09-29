Man Who Found Boston Marathon Bomber In His Boat Dies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Man Who Found Boston Marathon Bomber In His Boat Dies

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Investigators work near the location, on Saturday, April 20, 2013, in Watertown, Mass., where the previous night a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings was arrested.(AP Photo/Katie Zezima) Investigators work near the location, on Saturday, April 20, 2013, in Watertown, Mass., where the previous night a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings was arrested.(AP Photo/Katie Zezima)
BOSTON -

The man who found Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in his boat in his backyard has died.

David Henneberry, of Watertown, died on Wednesday. He was 70. The death was confirmed by the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home in Boston. No cause of death was provided.

With police searching April 19, 2013, for the bombing suspect, Henneberry noticed some padding to protect the hull of his 24-foot boat that had been shrink-wrapped had fallen off. Henneberry went outside, lifted the wrap and found a bloody Tsarnaev curled up inside. He ran back into his home and called 911. 

Some called him a hero, but he was uncomfortable with the attention.

A wake is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.