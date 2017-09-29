Palomino Horse Worth $5,000 Stolen From NE OKC Home

A valuable horse is believed to have been stolen from its far northeast Oklahoma City home. Police said it was taken in the middle of the night earlier this week and the thief didn't even leave tire tracks.

Colton Story's horses always respond to his feeding call but they didn’t all show up Tuesday morning. Story said his 7-year-old gelding Wicked was stolen early that morning.

“It was probably about three o’clock in the morning,” said Story. “We kind of heard the dogs bark. I didn’t really think anything about it. Thought it was a coyote or something and then came out the next morning to feed and he was gone.”

Wicked's buddy and running partner Willow was devastated.

“She wouldn’t even move,” said Story. “And just stood in the middle of the pasture with her head hanging. It was raining and she wouldn’t even go under the trees.”

Story reported the loss to Oklahoma City police. He knows the horse would not just walk away and believes it was stolen.

“The fence appeared to be tampered with,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “It was laying down. There was slack already but looked like it had been pulled down so the horse could get through.”

Wicked is a large Palomino worth $5,000. He has several distinctive markings, a white star on his forehead and white on a back leg near the hoof. Story said he has been training Wicked for the rodeo.

“I put a lot of time and effort into him,” said Story. “It would be nice to have him back.”

The owner said he knows the suspect and that he had had issues with the person in the past, also involving authorities.

“It’s just a matter of time before somebody sees him,” said Story. “And reports it and we find him.”

Story believes Wicked is still in Oklahoma City somewhere. If you see him, call police.