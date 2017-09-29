3 Killed, 1 Critically Injured In Northwest Oklahoma Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 Killed, 1 Critically Injured In Northwest Oklahoma Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
CANTON, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two women and a man were killed in a three-vehicle crash in northwest Oklahoma.

An OHP report says the three died Thursday in the collision on Highway 51-A in Blaine County, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of Canton.

Their names have not been released.

The report says the three were in a northbound car when the driver tried to pass a semi and met an oncoming pickup truck. The car swerved, but was struck by the pickup, then by the semi.

The male driver of the car and two female passengers were killed. Another passenger was critically injured and a fourth passenger is hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup was treated and released and the driver of the semi wasn't injured.

