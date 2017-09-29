Suspect Who Allegedly Shot At Police In NE Okla. Identified

A suspect fired at Stilwell police officers during a pursuit Friday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the incident began at about 5 a.m. on September 29, 2017. Officers were investigating a drive-by shooting when they spotted the vehicle involved in the shooting. The suspect has been identified as T.J. Cain, 46.

When officers tried to pull it over, the vehicle drove off. Officers started pursuing. The vehicle crashed and the suspect got out and ran, firing shots at police, according to the OSBI.

At least one officer returned fire and believes he hit the suspect, the OSBI says, but the man kept running.

The OSBI, police and deputies are still looking for the suspect.

Agents at the scene have a warrant for Cain's arrest on suspicion of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

No police officers were hurt.