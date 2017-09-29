9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Sept. 29 – Oct. 1) - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Sept. 29 – Oct. 1)

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
[File Photo] [File Photo]

Mostly cool and calm weather is expected for a weekend that is packed full of fun things to do.

Heritage Hills is kicking off its Historic Homes Tour this Saturday and Sunday. Starting off at Overholser Mansion, the event will also include food trucks, pop-up shops and trolley transportation to all of the homes on the tour.

Also beginning this weekend is Frontier City’s 28th Annual Fright Fest! All of your favorite rides are included, in addition to the “scare zones” and other haunted attractions to get you in the spirit of the season.

And if you haven’t done it already, this is the last weekend to see Hamlet, at the Myriad Garden’s Shakespeare in the Park.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend. 

Friday:

Improv Festival Oklahoma 2017 – The Paramount Theatre, 11 N. Lee Ave., OKC – Shows 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N. Walker, OKC – Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

ZOObrew – OKC Zoo & Botanical Garden, 2101 NE 50th St., OKC – From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday:

2017 Plaza District Festival – Plaza District, 1700 NW 16th St., OKC – From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wheeler FURris Wheel Adoption Day – Wheeler Ferris Wheel, 1701 S. Western Ave., OKC – From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guthrie Escape! Art, Wine, Music – Downtown Guthrie, 110 E. Oklahoma Ave., Guthrie, OK – From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday:

KATTFEST 2017: Featuring KORN – OKC Zoo Amphitheatre, 2101 NE 50th St., OKC – Gates open at 3 p.m.

OKC Energy vs LA Galaxy 2 – Taft Stadium, 2631 N. May Ave., OKC – Doors open at 4 p.m.

Cigars & Cabernet – The Yard, 21 NW 7th St., OKC – From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.

