OKC Officer On Leave Following Shooting Incident Involving Suicidal Woman

An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on routine administrative leave following an incident involving a suicidal woman this week.

Police were called out to reports of a female threatening suicide at an apartment complex near SW 89th Street and Interstate 44, around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived on scene they found the woman sitting in a vehicle, still threatening to kill herself. According to the report, the woman stepped from the vehicle armed with a pistol.

One officer on the scene, identified as Derik Rawson, fired a single shot at the woman. A second officer fired a beanbag shotgun twice. The bullet missed, but the woman was struck by both beanbags, knocking her to the ground. Once on the ground the officers got the pistol from the woman and took her into custody. She was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Authorities say no one was seriously injured during the incident. Rawson has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.