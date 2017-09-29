OKC Officer On Leave Following Shooting Incident Involving Suici - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Officer On Leave Following Shooting Incident Involving Suicidal Woman

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on routine administrative leave following an incident involving a suicidal woman this week.

Police were called out to reports of a female threatening suicide at an apartment complex near SW 89th Street and Interstate 44, around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived on scene they found the woman sitting in a vehicle, still threatening to kill herself. According to the report, the woman stepped from the vehicle armed with a pistol.

One officer on the scene, identified as Derik Rawson, fired a single shot at the woman. A second officer fired a beanbag shotgun twice. The bullet missed, but the woman was struck by both beanbags, knocking her to the ground. Once on the ground the officers got the pistol from the woman and took her into custody. She was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Authorities say no one was seriously injured during the incident. Rawson has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.