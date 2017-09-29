State Employees Demand For Pay Raises - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

State Employees Demand For Pay Raises

As lawmakers at the Capitol are working to find a solution to the state's budget crisis, state employees said they're fed up with cuts to agencies and their wages. 

Public employees said they're angry and "pissed off" enough about nearly a decade of cuts to agencies.

Public employees are asking for a pay raise of $7,500 over the next three years for workers in agencies like the departments of health, human services and corrections. 

This is coming as some of those departments are planning to furlough employees -- offer voluntary buyouts or raise fees on the Oklahomans they serve. 

Overall, annual turnover for state agencies is roughly 20 percent which costs taxpayers an estimated $120 million each year.

The association representing public employees is hoping a pay raise will help cut down on turnover but they want legislators to find new ways to make the state money instead of making more budget cuts. 

"It's a cop out for legislators to say we can cut, cut cut. I'm not saying there's not inefficiencies in the state government, -- and we all should be looking for those -- but there's not $500 to $600 million worth of state inefficiencies," OPEA Executive Director Sterling Searley said.

When it comes to negotiations, the association says everything is on the table. The group's leader saying that includes a possible strike of state employees despite not having collective bargaining rights. Something of that scale would grind state operations to a halt.
 

