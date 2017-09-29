Study: Earthquakes Impacting Home Prices

Oklahoma's earthquakes are shaking up homes in the area, and that's having an impact on the real estate market.

According to the study, homes sold in one side of earthquake prone Oklahoma County sell for nearly 5 percent less than comparable homes sold on the other side.

According to our partners over at the Journal Record, local realtors disagree there's any measurable difference.

UCO economics Terry Roach studied multiple homes sold between 2000 and 2016 in Oklahoma County and found homes in zip codes with more earthquake activity -- the eastern half -- sold for 3.15 to 4.7 percent less than similar quality homes in zip codes with no seismic activity.

You can gather from the study that home buyers may be willing to take on the risk of earthquakes by shelling out less money toward a home purchase.