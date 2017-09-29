Fewer Citations Issued After Law Banned Texting While Driving - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fewer Citations Issued After Law Banned Texting While Driving

OKLAHOMA CITY -

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials, the number of citations issued for texting and driving in Oklahoma are down this year.

Back in November 2015, Oklahoma passed a law that banned all drivers from any use of electronic devices while driving. Since then, citations have deceased each year.

In 2016, highway patrol officers gave out an average of 53 citations per month while so far this year through August, that average has deceased to 35 for the month.

As for injury accidents, in 2016, there were an average of 43 accidents with injury per month while in 2017 through July, that average also decreased. 

Emergency personnel attribute awareness of distracted driving to the drop in citations. 

Friendly reminders on signs similar to these throughout the state are also helping drivers to keep safety at the forefront. 

