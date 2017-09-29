Decision To Rezone Classen Circle Delayed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Decision To Rezone Classen Circle Delayed

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The future of several beloved businesses in Classen Circle is still uncertain after an Oklahoma City Planning meeting Thursday night.

The plan to rezone the area for a new Braum's store didn't get enough votes.

Braum's representatives needed five votes, but they only ended up getting three.

Making room for Braum's would mean pushing out businesses like the Hi-Lo Club, The Drunken Fry, Charlies Records and Classen Grill.

Attorneys for the restaurant said considering only seven of the nine planning commissioners were present, the proposal should've been passed on to City Council.

But some commissioners who were present at the meeting say traffic concerns are just one of the reasons why they didn't feel the proposal was a good fit.

"It's not rocket science. You can drive by there and see for yourself what a mess it is," Oklahoma City Planning Board Chairwoman Janis Powers said.

Planning commissioners will reconsider Braum's proposal on October 12.

