National Coffee Day In Oklahoma: Where You Can Get Discounts

By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Happy National Coffee Day! Here are some places around the metro where you can grab a cup of joe for free or at a discounted price:

  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee and get a medium hot coffee free at participating locations nationwide.
  • Krispy Kreme: Get one free hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day from Friday through Sunday.
  • 7-Eleven: Members of the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program get one free cup of coffee at participating locations Friday through Sunday. To redeem, show a bar code on the 7-Eleven smartphone app at checkout. Limit one deal per member.
  • Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee Friday at participating locations nationwide.
  • Love’s Travel Stops: All 24-ounce coffees and cappuccinos are $1 Friday and purchases will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In a press release Love's officials said, professional truck drivers who are My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit on coffee, and Love’s will still donate $1 to the hospitals.

