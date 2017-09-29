Three Car Collision In NW OK, Leaves 3 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition

Three people died Thursday evening in a three-car-collision in NW Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Around 5:30 p.m. a car was traveling northbound on State Highway 51 about four miles south of Southard OK, when the driver over-passed another car by entering into a no passing zone and traveling in the wrong direction.

When the driver noticed a pickup truck coming their way they lost control of the car and hit both the car they over-passed and the one that was headed towards them.

The driver of the first car was killed along with two passengers in that car. A third passenger in the car, Gabe Smoker, 18, was taken to Children's Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not severely harmed.

Troopers have not yet identified the other drivers or passengers and the collision is under investigation.

