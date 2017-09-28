Father Speaks Out About Son’s Struggle With Addiction

Hoping to keep others from feeling this devastation, Daniel Schofield is opening up about his son, Brandon and his battle with drugs.

“Brandon had a huge heart,” Schofield said. "He struggled with his addiction for a number of years."

On July 5, police say Jeffrey Harper, 25, gave heroin to Brandon at a Yukon home. And when he couldn't wake Brandon the next morning, police say he dragged Brandon outside in the summer heat and left for work.

According to the medical examiner, Brandon, 24, died of heroin toxicity and hyperthermia. Harper was arrested Monday for murder.

“I had to pull over,” Schofield explained. "It was tough to hear some of the things he went through... Brandon could be a rambunctious kid but he would never leave someone to suffer the way he was left to suffer."

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, there were 899 drug overdose deaths in our state in 2016, an all-time record high and a 68 percent increase since 2007.

“I want awareness,” Schofield told News 9. “This has ruined many lives. Mr. Harper certainly isn’t in a good situation right now. Brandon is dead. And where does it stop out there in your town and in my town? Where are our values? What do we really cherish? And action is the only things that’s going to talk loud now."

The newly created commission to address the opioid abuse problem in Oklahoma has its second meeting tomorrow morning.