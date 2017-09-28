Crews Respond To Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In NW OKC

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in far northwest Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene near NW 122nd Street and N. Rockwell Avenue.

Authorities tell News 9 the victim was a 12-year-old boy, who was struck as he tried to cross the street. The boy, who has not yet been identified, was transported from the scene, having suffered a broken arm and leg from the crash.

Police say the driver who struck the boy initially fled the scene, but later circled back and is now being questioned.

This is a developing story.

