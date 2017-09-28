Firefighters Douse House Fire In Midwest City

Crews worked quickly to extinguish a house fire in Midwest City, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the home, located on Kittyhawk Dr., near the intersection of SE 15th Street and S. Air Depot Boulevard.

Fire crews rapidly put water on the blaze and were able to get it under control in short order. The extent of the damage to the home is not yet known. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

No injuries have been reported.