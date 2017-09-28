Vietnam Veteran From OKC Receives Major Home Makeover

A group of volunteers treated a local Vietnam veteran and his wife to a major home makeover Thursday.

Home Depot employees spent all day transforming the Campbells’ house for free, as part of an annual campaign to “choose to serve” those who serve.

Teams of volunteers tackled siding, windows, doors and a back deck, as others installed lighting, cabinets, floors, and a kitchen range, cramming a weeks-long project all into one day.

“I appreciate it very much,” Barbara Campbell says. “God sent them my way!”

Louie Campbell was away at work all day, but his wife excitedly captured every moment. She says her husband does not like to be recognized for his service in Vietnam, but the couple will take credit for their dedication to God.

Barbara says, “I pay my tithes. I pay my offering. I’ll obey God. When He tells me to do something, I do it.” That is why the Campbells believe they were blessed with the gift of renovation.

Mitch Rusk manages a Home Depot in Southeast Oklahoma City. He says, “Employees love coming out and helping and seeing the impact they can make on a family’s home.”

Team Depot's annual service campaign is all about helping veteran families in need. Rebuilding Together OKC reports 20% of its clients once served in the military, but now struggle to make ends meet. Maintaining independence, however, is a key to longevity.

“They feel like they are full-fledged people,” notes Ashley Combs, volunteer coordinator for Rebuilding Together OKC, "when they can rule over their domain, and it’s so much history in these houses."

Besides volunteering for a good cause, the workers also benefit from hands-on experience with the tools they sell.

“It works great,” Rusk says. “Then they can go back and help our customers better.”

Deserving, low-income veterans are nominated through Rebuilding Together OKC. To apply for no-cost renovations, click here.