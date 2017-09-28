OKCFD: Car Crashes Into Building In NW OKC

A car crashed into the Bethany Dental and Eye Care Building.

Emergency crews are responding after a car crashed into a building in NW Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews arrived on scene at the Bethany Dental and Eye Care building in the 6300 block of NW 23rd around 3:14 p.m.

OKCFD says three people have reported injuries.

6303 N.W. 23rd Car vs Building. 1 Pt Possible transport - 3 injuries not transported - Driver being evaluated. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 28, 2017

