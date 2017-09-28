Noose Found In Enid Locker Room Prompts Investigation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Noose Found In Enid Locker Room Prompts Investigation

Posted: Updated:
ENID, Oklahoma -

Enid Public Schools confirms a noose was found hanging inside a visitors' locker room this week.

The district says middle school football players from Ponca City were using the locker room following a game Tuesday night.

News 9 is told both districts are now investigating. So far, the person who hung the noose has not been found.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.