Police are searching for three women who they say stole more than $2,000 worth of perfume from the Ulta beauty store in Belle Isle.

According to police, the women walked into the store, located in the 1700 block of Belle Isle Blvd., filled their purses with various perfumes and walked back out without paying.

If you recognize the women, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.