State Health Department Requests Department Audit

The state Health Department has requested a department audit after Wednesday's announcement of all employees will face furloughs.

The request was made by Commissioner of Health Dr. Terry Cline.

In a letter obtained by News 9, Cline requested state Auditor Gary Jones's office to look into the following items:

Review of cash draw procedures

Cash management and/or agency “borrow” procedures

Timely closure of prior budget periods

Corrective actions and timeliness of resolution of payroll not posing to internal agency budget

Management of outstanding obligations

Timely accounts receivable

Budget reconciliation to available revenue.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com as we gather more information.