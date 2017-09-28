City Planning Public Meeting Scheduled To Discuss Classen Circle Redevelopment

The Oklahoma City Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon and discuss the future of a popular lot on Classen Circle off of Classen and NW 51.

Developers are interested in rezoning the property to make way for a Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy store.

Making room for the new Braum's would mean getting rid of an iconic set of bars and restaurants.

Braum's bought the property back in 2015, but making room for the new restaurant meant going through an ongoing rezoning process and getting rid of the Donnay building.

The building has been there since 1954 and is home to the Hi Lo Club, the Drunken Fry, Classen Grill and Charlie's Records.

Opposition to Braum's development has been widespread but the owner of the Hi-Lo is already looking at potential new locations.

If nothing stops the plans for development, the city commission could hear the issue as soon as next month.

The planning meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.