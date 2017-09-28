Defense Expected To Rest Thursday In Beheading Trial

Alton Nolen is accused of beheading a co-worker three years ago, and on Wednesday, a doctor testified he has schizophrenia.

The focus was to determine whether the defendant was insane or not when he beheaded Colleen Hufford in 2014 at Vaughan Foods.

Called on by the defense, a psychologist from Tulsa testified that after evaluating Nolen, she diagnosed him with a mental illness and she thinks he was insane at the time of the beheading.

She said Nolen had schizophrenia, and that he was triggered when he was fired from Vaughan Foods.

She said in court, "He's very insistent that what he did was the right thing, and he couldn't get to heaven if he stopped."

The state said Nolen was not mentally ill at the time of the attack.

The defense is expected to rest Thursday morning, and rebuttals from the state will begin.

