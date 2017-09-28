Defense Expected To Rest Thursday In Beheading Trial - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Defense Expected To Rest Thursday In Beheading Trial

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Alton Nolen is accused of beheading a co-worker three years ago, and on Wednesday, a doctor testified he has schizophrenia.

The focus was to determine whether the defendant was insane or not when he beheaded Colleen Hufford in 2014 at Vaughan Foods.

Called on by the defense, a psychologist from Tulsa testified that after evaluating Nolen, she diagnosed him with a mental illness and she thinks he was insane at the time of the beheading

She said Nolen had schizophrenia, and that he was triggered when he was fired from Vaughan Foods.

She said in court, "He's very insistent that what he did was the right thing, and he couldn't get to heaven if he stopped."

The state said Nolen was not mentally ill at the time of the attack.

The defense is expected to rest Thursday morning, and rebuttals from the state will begin. 

Tiffany Liou will continue our coverage Thursday morning from Cleveland County. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.