Beloved Bookstore Owner's Family Sets Up GoFundMe Account

Weeks after an Oklahoma City bookstore owner and former attorney was found brutally killed, his family is desperate to find the killer.

No arrests have been made, and Hays's family wants justice. They've set up a GoFundMe account to help with the investigation.

Kelly Hays was laid to rest last weekend.

According to the family's GoFundMe page, his family remains in disbelief.

They said Hays was loved by everyone to include his loyal customers.

Following his love of books, Hays quit law and opened 30 Penn Books in 2000.

Hays was found dead inside his store after emergency responders were dispatched to the burning building.

Hays was found under a pile of books and died of sharp force trauma.

The family is hoping to raise $50,000. Any money left over will be dedicated to a memorial scholarship in Kelly's name.