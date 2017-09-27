Hugh Hefner, Playboy Founder, Dead At 91, Playboy Confirms

Hugh Hefner, the Playboy founder and the star of the reality show "The Girls Next Door," has died, Playboy said Wednesday.

Hugh Hefner, who founded Playboy magazine and described the magazine as being there to "ignite the flame that became the sexual revolution," has died, the magazine said Wednesday. He was 91.

"We were there to ignite the flame that became the sexual revolution," Hefner told CBS Sunday Morning's Bill Whitaker in 2010. "I take some pride in that."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.