In the last six months, Moore Police Department reports roughly 200 auto burglaries. Investigators said 181 of the vehicles were unlocked.

Police are urging residents to lock their cars and to not leave valuables in them.

During the burglaries, police said 16 guns were stolen.

“Obviously, we don’t want a gun in the hand of someone who’s breaking into cars,” said Sgt. Jeremey Lewis with Moore Police.

Sgt. Lewis urged residents to not leave a gun in a car. And if they do, he recommended securing the gun.