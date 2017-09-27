Thunder Super Fan Making Changes To Popular Cadillac

Oklahoma City Thunder Star Carmelo Anthony has one big Thunder Fan about to make a big change.

John Bling “Thunder Boy Wonder” is a 1985 Star Spencer High School graduate, who also owns “Rockstar Graphics.” Four years ago, Bling wrapped his 1985 Cadillac DeVille Limousine in awesome Thunder “swag.”

But now the “Thunder Boy Wonder” is stripping off all of the old stuff, with plans to replace it with a new wrap, which will include Anthony and Paul George.

“These guys got something to prove! And they are gonna prove it this year!” Bling said while sitting in a chair getting his hair cut at “Xclusive Hair Design” Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s no more jumpin' on Russell, you know because if they jump on him, we got the floor spread. It’s either going over to Carmelo or Paul George.”

John Bling said the new wrap should be finished and on his 32-year-old Cadillac rig by the time OKC opens the regular season October 19th at home against the New York Knicks.

“I’m very pumped, very strong with what we got to offer the NBA this year,” he said.