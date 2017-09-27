Fennel And Sausage Rigatoni - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fennel And Sausage Rigatoni



Fennel and Sausage Rigatoni

  • 1 package rigatoni, cooked al dente
  • 1 pound sweet basil Italian sausage
  • 1 large bulb fennel, chopped
  • 1 large yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 -1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 cup pinot Grigio wine
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2/3 cup half and half
  • 2 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 cup fresh parmesan cheese, grated
  1. In a large saucepan, cook the Italian sausage till it is browned.
  2. Add the fennel, garlic, Italian seasoning and onion and sauce for an additional for 5-7 minutes. 
  3. Stir in the tomato paste and crushed red pepper. 
  4. Pour in the white wine and simmer the sausage, onions and fennel for 5 minutes.
  5. Reduce the heat and add the heavy cream, half and half and 1/2 cup parmesan cheese.
  6. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  7. Simmer the sauce till it thickens slightly.
  8. Stir in the cooked pasta and toss to coat with sauce.
  9. Sprinkle with the remaining parmesan cheese and serve!

**Recipe adapted from Barefoot Contessa

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
