Deer Creek School Bus Involved In Injury Crash In NW OKC

First responders were called to the scene of a reported injury crash involving a Deer Creek school bus in a northwest OKC neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene of the crash in a residential neighborhood located near NW 132nd Street and Nicholas Lane; in the area of N. Rockwell Avenue and W. Memorial Road. The exact number of injuries are unknown at this time, but according to scanner reports, "several students suffered minor injuries."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

