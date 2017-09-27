Deer Creek School Bus Involved In Injury Crash In NW OKC

First responders were called to the scene of a reported injury crash involving a Deer Creek school bus in a northwest OKC neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene of the crash in a residential neighborhood located near NW 132nd Street and Nicholas Lane; in the area of N. Rockwell Avenue and W. Memorial Road.

Deer Creek School Superintendent Ranet Tippens tells News 9 the bus belonged to an elementary school, and had 15 to 18 students onboard. Of those, three children were checked out by medics; one of whom complained about neck pain. No children required transport to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.