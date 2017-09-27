Driver Rescued From SUV, Trapped On Flooded Spillway In NW OKC

Emergency crews were called out to rescue a driver who became trapped on a flooded spillway road, located between two neighborhood lakes in NW OKC, Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene in the Ski Island housing addition, near NW 101st Street and N. MacArthur Boulevard. The driver of an SUV got stuck in rushing water on a spillway that connects Silver Lake and Ski Island Lake on S. Shore Dr.

The driver of the SUV was trapped inside of the vehicle, with only a tiny guardrail keeping the vehicle from washing into Silver Lake. Rescuers used a tethered dinghy to row out to the SUV and pull the woman to safety. The woman was wet and cold, but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries.

TAC 4: Water rescue Ski Island. OKCFD preparing to deploy boat for rescue. pic.twitter.com/gFcGGWBnj0 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 27, 2017

TAC 4. Firefighters preparing for entry. Driver in car is okay right now. pic.twitter.com/U9kGUNLCI6 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 27, 2017