Sen. Lankford Proposes New 'DACA'-Style Bill

Sen. James Lankford announced he's working to fix the immigration system for children brought to the U.S. illegally.More >>
Sen. James Lankford announced he's working to fix the immigration system for children brought to the U.S. illegally.More >>
Oklahoma City-based fast food chain Sonic has acknowledged a data breach potentially affecting millions of credit and debit cards.More >>
Oklahoma City-based fast food chain Sonic has acknowledged a data breach potentially affecting millions of credit and debit cards.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.