Sen. Lankford Proposes New 'DACA'-Style Bill

Sen. James Lankford announced he's working to fix the immigration system for children brought to the U.S. illegally.

Lankford's bill, titled the SUCCEED Act, comes after President Donald Trump ordered the end of a program allowing children brought here illegally by their parents to remain in the country.

Lankford introduced the bill Tuesday at a press conference.

In it, so-called "Dreamers" would be set on a 15-year citizenship path starting with an easier road to a green card as well as an easier way to petition for family members to become permanent residents.

The bill has already received push back from both Democrats and conservative immigration hard-liners who consider it to be too much of a compromise.

Lankford said this bill is only one piece of the immigration puzzle.

"I don't believe, we don't believe that this SUCCEED Act is a standalone bill because there's so many issues when you deal with immigration. If you have a single standalone bill and leave other areas unresolved, you're not solving the greater issues of immigration," Lankford said.

The president has sent mixed signals about the bill. In the past, he's criticized the kind of residency sponsorship in the bill, calling it "chain migration," but Lankford said over the phone the president "very supportive" of the new effort.