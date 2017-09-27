OSU Associate Head Basketball Coach Turns Self In

Oklahoma State University's top assistant basketball coach turned himself over to U.S Marshals around 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Lamont Evans was federally indicted in New York and is among four college coaches accused of taking part in a fraud and corruption scheme.

The affidavit pertaining to Evans involves 11 counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes and gratuities and wire fraud.

Evans, who's entering his second year at OSU, is accused of taking at least $22,000 in bribe money to steer athletes to financial advisers. The investigation dates back to 2015 and allegedly continued as recently as September.

Following the announcement, OSU officials said they were surprised by the federal investigation involving the nationwide bribery scheme. They also said the university maintains high standards of conduct, and that deviation from those standards would not be tolerated.