OSU Associate Head Basketball Coach Expected To Be Arrested Wedn - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Associate Head Basketball Coach Expected To Be Arrested Wednesday

Lamont Evans, courtesy of OSU Lamont Evans, courtesy of OSU
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma State University's top assistant basketball coach is expected to be arrested Wednesday.

Lamont Evans was federally indicted in New York and is among four college coaches accused of taking part in a fraud and corruption scheme.

The affidavit pertaining to Evans involves 11 counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes and gratuities and wire fraud.

Evans, who's entering his second year at OSU, is accused of taking at least $22,000 in bribe money to steer athletes to financial advisers. The investigation dates back to 2015 and allegedly continued as recently as September. 

Following the announcement, OSU officials said they were surprised by the federal investigation involving  the nationwide bribery scheme. They also said the university maintains high standards of conduct, and that deviation from those standards would not be tolerated.

