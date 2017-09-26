Crescent Man Arrested For Lewd Molestation Of Five Children

Cook's uncle, 35-year-old Jason Privett, arrested on two counts of witness intimidation in Cook's case.

22-year-old Tyler Wayne Cook arrested and booked on five counts of child lewd molestation.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says agents arrested a man in connection to the lewd molestation of five children.

According to OSBI, 22-year-old Tyler Wayne Cook was arrested at his home in the 600 block of N. Grand for five felony counts of lewd molestation.

OSBI also says Cook’s uncle, 35-year-old Jason Privett, was arrested at his home on two felony counts of witness intimidation in relation to the case.

OSBI says its traced the sexual abuse as far back as 2010.

Cook’s bond has been set at $150,000. Privett’s bond has been set at $25,000. Both men have been booked into the Logan County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.