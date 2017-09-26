Opening Of Piedmont Park In Limbo

The opening of a brand new park and splash pad in Piedmont is in limbo. Volunteers spent weekends working to make the Piedmont Park Project a reality, but at least one contractor says he was never paid.

“This has been an extreme hardship on my client,” says Houston based Attorney Terri Garcia who is representing See Spray LLC.

Garcia claims See Spray is still owed $169,000 by park organizers. The attorney says that includes the cost of discounts and donated materials given to Park organizers by See Spray.

Those behind the Piedmont Park Project say See Spray's work was shoddy and they were forced to end their contract with the company on July 31st. The private park near 178th and Piedmont road is complete but organizers say they are waiting out the 120 day period See Spray has to file a claim before opening the park to the public.

Garcia admits her Texas based client did make mistakes during construction, but fixed them and wasn’t paid in full.

Garcia says she is filing a lien and may possibly file a lawsuit in federal court.

“I think they are crooks,” says Garcia.

On Tuesday evening, The Piedmont Park Project released a statement saying:

“Piedmont Park Project is fully prepared to demonstrate this contractor’s breach of its obligations in a court of law should it become necessary to do so.”

The statement is signed by Eric Anderson, Paul Francel, Rebecca Anderson Tona McVicker, and Phil Boevers.