Rain Moves Across Oklahoma; Temps To Stay Cool For Now

The calendar turned to fall last Friday, but it sure didn't feel like it until Tuesday when rain moved across Oklahoma.

That rain pushed across a cold front that is keeping temperatures in the 60s and 70s across much of the Sooner State. Over the course of the last 24 hours, at least in the Oklahoma Panhandle, temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees cooler Tuesday morning than they were at the same time Monday morning.

As of midday Tuesday, it was 66 degrees in Oklahoma City, according to meteorologist Matt Mahler.

Chief Meteorologist David Payne offered his thoughts on the first fall rain of the season with a special Tuesday edition of Facebook Live. Watch below, and follow him here.

Rain chances stay at 100 percent until about 6 p.m., when they drop off to 90 percent. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. No severe weather is expected with this rain aside from the possibility of some localized flooding in parts of southwestern Oklahoma, where the rain has been heaviest.

Highs on Tuesday will be about 71 for the Oklahoma City metro with temps in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s in western parts of the state.

Localized flooding is possible across portions of southwestern Oklahoma, where the rain was heaviest Tuesday morning. Rain totals in the central part of the state could reach an 1.5 inches by Thursday.

