Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera Holding Up NW OKC Store

Police are on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect, who held up a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store, last week.

Security cameras captured the robbery, just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the 23rd Superette, located near NW 23rd Street and N. Land Avenue.

According to the report, the suspect, who the victim described as a short, skinny white male, approximately 5’ 3” tall, entered the store and put a gun to his face. The suspect was dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and black gloves, but did not have any covering over his face.

The victim said the suspect demanded cash and cigarettes before taking off on foot in an unknown direction.

If you recognize the suspect, you care asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.