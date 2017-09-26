Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera Holding Up NW OKC Store - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera Holding Up NW OKC Store

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect, who held up a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store, last week.  

Security cameras captured the robbery, just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the 23rd Superette, located near NW 23rd Street and N. Land Avenue.

According to the report, the suspect, who the victim described as a short, skinny white male, approximately 5’ 3” tall, entered the store and put a gun to his face. The suspect was dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and black gloves, but did not have any covering over his face.

The victim said the suspect demanded cash and cigarettes before taking off on foot in an unknown direction.

If you recognize the suspect, you care asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.