FBI Report Shows Violent Crime Is Up In OK

The FBI has released its 2016 report on crime, and violent crime is up in Oklahoma, according to the report.

Nationally, compared to 2015, violent crime went up by 4 percent in the United States.

In Oklahoma, violent crime went up 5.4 percent during the same period.

The FBI reports the Oklahoma City metro area, which includes Logan, Lincoln, Cleveland, Canadian, Grady and McClain counties, reported more than 6,700 violent crimes in 2016 including 92 murders, 752 rapes, 4,460 aggravated assaults and more than 42,600 property crimes.

At the same time, rape increased by 6.4 percent in the state.

In the South region, which includes Oklahoma, violent crime went up by 3.5 percent. The region also saw a 9.1 percent increase in murder and non-negligent manslaughter.