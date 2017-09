One person was injured overnight Tuesday in a northwest Oklahoma City shooting, police said.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of NW 109.

Police said a male was walking down a street when he started firing a handgun into a house.

A teenage girl was hit in the arm and was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

