Carmelo Anthony Raises Money For Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

Newly established Oklahoma City Thunder player, Carmelo Anthony, started a YouCaring fundraising campaign with a $1 million-dollar goal, according to his charity’s website.

“Puerto Rico is very near and dear to my heart,” Carmelo said on his website. “Through my foundation, I have been actively working to bring hope and improve the lives of under-served communities on the island. Hurricane Maria has caused catastrophic damage in Puerto Rico and the residents will need our help and support to rebuild.”

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico five days ago but the islands governor said that much of the territory remains without power and is in danger of infrastructure collapsing from water damage. Since Puerto Rico is an island, Governor, Ricardo Rosselló, said it’s not easy to transport food, water and supplies from other areas of the United States.

In a recent letter Anthony wrote in the Player’s Tribune, he said he doesn’t think the magnitude of damage has resonated with many Americans.

“"You read the headlines, and they're all saying Puerto Rico might be powerless for 4-6 months," Anthony wrote. "But do you really understand the magnitude of that? Kids sitting in the dark who might not have a roof over their heads anymore. Their houses might be totally destroyed. Their refrigerators aren't running. They might not have much food or clean water to last them the week."

The money raised from Anthony’s campaign will go directly to help Puerto Ricans in need, the NBA star said on his fundraising website.

To join Anthony’s fundraising initiative visit https://www.youcaring.com/puertorico-956698.