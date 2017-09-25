My 2 Cents: NFL National Anthem Controversy

President Trump was characteristically blunt about the NFL National Anthem controversy saying if he was a team owner and saw one of his players kneeling during the Anthem he'd say, "Get that blankety blank off the field, right now, out, he's fired!"

Many players across the league, kneeled Sunday during the anthem in defiance of the President, some teams locked arms, and three teams stayed in the locker room.

The players may think they look principled for taking a stand, but I suspect to most Americans they primarily look unappreciative of the incredible opportunity this country has given them to play a game and make millions of dollars.

Fans in most stadiums booed the protesting players.

The NFL should study the fallout the University of Missouri has experienced after the unhinged protests, shook that campus in 2015. Since the protests began, freshman enrollment at Mizzou is down 35 percent. African American freshman have declined by 42 percent.

Obviously, a lot of parents didn't like what they saw. Due to that and declining donations, the University of Missouri has had to close seven dormitories and eliminated more than 500 jobs.

Donors and alums are furious at how the political posturing has cost the school millions of dollars and damaged its image.

NFL players, you need to heed those boos, fans aren't there to learn your politics.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.