Chickasha Residents Concerned Dogs Are Being Poisoned

A Chickasha family said two of their dogs were poisoned with antifreeze last week.

Michael and Tina Elliott said both dogs died less than two days after becoming violently ill. The Elliott’s say they’ve learned through social media that other dogs belonging to other area families have also been poisoned and killed recently.

“Somebody’s just going around killing defenseless dogs,” Tina Elliott said Monday afternoon. “It’s crazy.” News 9 reached out to the Chickasha’s Police Department to confirm what the Elliott family claims, and we’re waiting to hear back.

The Elliott family said they filed have filed a report with the police department.