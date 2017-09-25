Thunder Players Talk At Media Day

It was a warm welcome for one of the Thunder's newest players Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City Monday.More >>
Two days after tweeting that the reason he left OKC was because he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan, Kevin Durant admitted the tweets were his own.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder held its media day Monday with no word on an extension for superstar Russell Westbrook.More >>
Freshman running back Trey Sermon was preaching to the choir on Saturday, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma’s 49-41 win against Baylor.More >>
A trade deal that had been building up for months sparked headlines and heightened emotions across Oklahoma Saturday when the deal finally took place.More >>
