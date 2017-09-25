Thunder Players Talk At Media Day

It was a warm welcome for one of the Thunder's newest players Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City Monday.

It was a warm welcome for one of the Thunder's newest players Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City Monday. He'll join Russell Westbrook and Paul George in a loaded lineup this season.

Both Anthony and Paul George said they would be recruiting Dwyane Wade to join them, forming a super team.

Hear what Thunder players had to say:

PG on the Thunder front office : "It sure shows a lot to Russ that they're committed to put the best players around him." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) September 25, 2017

Melo: "this was a team, this was a city, this was an organization that I wanted To be apart of" — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) September 25, 2017