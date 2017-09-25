Thunder Players Talk At Media Day - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Players Talk At Media Day

It was a warm welcome for one of the Thunder's newest players Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City Monday. He'll join Russell Westbrook and Paul George in a loaded lineup this season.

Both Anthony and Paul George said they would be recruiting Dwyane Wade to join them, forming a super team.

Hear what Thunder players had to say:

