District Looking For Input On Confederate-Named Schools

Oklahoma City Public Schools is presenting a plan of action about elementary schools named after confederate leaders to school board members.

Superintendent Aurora Lora says the district will collect input on what do about Lee, Stand Watie, and Stonewall Jacksonville elementary schools.

In statement to News 9 Monday, Dr. Lora said the district has already heard from community members on the possible name change.

"This conversation is an important one of OKCPS to invest in,” reads Dr. Lora’s statement. Details on how the district will get input on the issue is expected to be given to School Board members.

Thanks to research by a retired teacher, the district learned Wheeler Elementary is named after OKC Civic leader James Wheeler and not a confederate soldier. Wheeler Park is named after James Wheeler as well.

“He had a huge vision of having a huge Ferris wheels carnival, Ferris wheels and he had a zoo down there,” says retired teacher Barbee Stuevi.